Searches by police to check for infiltrators

Eluru: The district police conducted special inspections at key railway stations, bus stands, and high-traffic public areas across the district from 4 PM to 6 PM on Sunday. Following Operation Sindoor, district Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore directed the staff to carry out searches as part of heightened security measures.

These surprise checks were carried out in Eluru, Jangareddygudem, Polavaram, Nuzvid subdivisions and other areas as part of proactive security measures, according to district police officials. These searches are aimed at preventing the infiltration of suspicious individuals, curbing illegal transportation of liquor, ganja, narcotics, and explosives, and identifying anti-social elements that may threaten public peace.

Police teams thoroughly inspected passengers’ luggage, bags, and other belongings, verifying their identity cards, travel destinations, and purposes. Suspicious individuals’ details were shared with local police stations for further scrutiny. Police authorities noted that certain extremist groups might attempt to infiltrate. To prevent untoward incidents in crowded areas, the Eluru district police have implemented stringent security measures.

“Public safety is our top priority. Security measures will continue, and we urge citizens to cooperate with the police,” stated the district police machinery. Officers and staff from Eluru Sub-Division, Nuzvid Sub-Division, Jangareddygudem Sub-Division, and Polavaram Sub-Division, including CIs, SIs, and constables, participated in the operation.