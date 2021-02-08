SEC approves reports of Guntur, Chittoor Collectors

Amaravati: The State Election Commission (SEC) accepted reports submitted by collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts regarding unanimous elections to panchayats and ward members.

It may be recalled that State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar directed both the collectors not to declare results of unanimous elections and asked for reports.

As per the instructions of the SEC, collectors the two districts examined the results.

In Chittoor district, the withdrawal of candidature for Phase I gram panchayat elections took place on February 4. After completion of withdrawals, out of 454 sarpanches 112 sarpanches were unanimously elected. Of the 4,142 ward members, 2 637 were declared unanimously elected.

In Guntur district, out of 337 sarpanches, 67 sarpanches were unanimously elected.

Of the total 3,442 ward members, 1,337 ward members declared unanimously elected.

The reports submitted by both the collectors after due examination were accepted by the State Election Commission. With this, of the total 3,249 gram panchayats, election of 704 sarpanches was declared unanimous.