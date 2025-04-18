Second phase of CITIIS 2.0 to be launched soon

Vijayawada: Principal secretary, Department of municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar instructed the officials to take steps for launching of the second phase of City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS 2.0) programme in the state.

The CITIIS 2.0 is implemented with the support of international agenciesand approved by the department of municipal administration and urban development.

The CITIIS programme has been conceived by the Municipal department in collaboration with French Development Agency, German Development Bank, EU (European Union), and NIUA (National Institute of Urban Affairs), New Delhi to supplement such climate initiatives of GoI and MoHUA through its unique model.

The programme builds upon the learnings and successes of CITIIS 1.0 and is designed to supplement MoHUA’s actions undertaken through ongoing national programmes while deepening the values of innovation, inclusion and sustainability.

the CITIIS 2.0 will build institutional mechanisms, leverage partnerships and anchor capacity building and the programme will help put into place a climate governance framework at the State and City levels as well as provide a three-tier technical assistance structure with domestic, international, and transversal experts to support capacity development for climate action in cities and states. Some more objectives are setting up/strengthening existing State Climate Centres/Climate Cells in the state, creating State and City-level Climate Data Observatories, facilitating data-driven planning and implementation of climate action plans. The plan shall lay special emphasis on solid waste management, wastewater management and water security through integration with the master plans of the cities.

The plan shall take into consideration the estimated need for water, its current availability, future projections, and subsequent measures to ensure the water balance is maintained.