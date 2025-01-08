Security enhanced for AP CM Chandrababu Amidst Maoist Threats

In response to escalating threats from Maoist groups, significant changes were made in chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's security arrangements. A new Counter Action Team has been established as part of his security detail, which now includes six elite commandos in addition to the existing National Security Guard (NSG), Special Security Group (SSG), and local armed forces.

These newly deployed commandos are receiving specialized training under the guidance of the Special Protection Group (SPG), highlighting the seriousness of the current threat landscape. The Counter Action Team is designed to bolster the CM's security in light of increasing Maoist influence and activities in the region.

Chandrababu Naidu is one of the few leaders in the country to have the protection of NSG Black Cat commandos, a force known for its high level of operational readiness and effectiveness. Following a targeted attack by Naxals at Alipiri in Tirupati, Naidu was assigned NSG commandos for enhanced protection. His security detail has remained robust, particularly during his tenure in opposition, where the number of NSG commandos was notably increased due to multiple threats between 2019 and 2024.

Originally, his security detail comprised six commandos; however, this number was escalated to twelve whenever he was in public view to ensure his safety. The recent formation of the Counter Action Team signals a proactive approach to counteracting the growing dangers posed by Maoist factions, ensuring that CM Chandrababu Naidu remains under vigilant protection as he fulfills his duties.