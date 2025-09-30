Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors

Anantapur: Heart problems are increasing regardless of age, said KIMS Saveera Senior Cardiologist Dr Bala Kishore.

To mark International Heart Day, a rally and awareness programme was organised under KIMS Saveera Hospital at Clock Tower.

On this occasion, Consultant Cardiologist Dr Sandeep M said that as part of their lifestyle, the youth are confined to their homes.

They spend their time sitting in front of phones, laptops and TVs but do not go to parks or do exercises.

In the last few years, heart problems have been occurring regardless of age, from newborns to the elderly. Therefore, everyone can stay healthy by making exercise a part of their daily routine.

Cardiologists Dr Pradeep, stated that 30 lakh people die of heart problems in India every year, hence, “prevention is better than cure.”

He said that exercise, good sleep and a healthy diet are essential for the prevention of heart diseases and heart health.

Later, KIMS Saveera Regional COO Siddha Reddy said that KIMS Saveera has set up two state-of-the-art cath labs.

He said that their hospital has the largest cardiology team in the district.

He said that to celebrate International Heart Day, they have brought a special heart health checkup package for the people of the district.

KIMS Saveera doctors and staff participated in the programme.