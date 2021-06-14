Seers declare Venkatadri Swamy as successor of Brahmamgari Matham

Kadapa: A 20-member team of Seers from two Telugu-speaking states, who came to Brahmamgari Matham on Sunday, declared Veerabhoga Vasantha Venkateswara Swamy, the first wife son Venkatadri Swamy as successor of Brahmamgari Matham Seer.

Addressing a press conference at B Matam on Sunday, Saiva Sakthi Peetadhipathi and Viswa Dharma Parirakshana Vedika (VDPV) president Siva Swamy said that as per Hindu Dharma and Matham traditions, Venkatadri Swamy was having all eligibilities to hold responsibility of B Matham as successor of his father. He said that VDPV will submit a detailed report to the government over the issue and appeal it to accept the same. He said they will also submit a report to the government over corruption and anti-social activities in Matham. While defending the step of VDPV over involving internal matters of B Matham, Shiva Swamy said that as a saint representing with Hindu Dharma Seers, he has every right to intervene in such issues to protect the Hinduism.

While expressing doubts over the death of Veerabhoga Vasantha Venkateswara Swamy, the VDPV president said that they are going to lodge a complaint with Mydukuru DSP over the issue on Sunday. It may be recalled that Veerabhoga Vasantha Venkateswara Swamy was died on May 8 due to health issues.