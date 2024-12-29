Live
Selection trials for EG kabaddi teams today
Rajamahendravaram: The selection trials for the kabaddi teams representing the erstwhile East Godavari district in the upcoming 50th inter-district kabaddi championship will be held on Sunday at 2:30 pm at the Arts College Kabaddi Ground in Rajamahendravaram. The announcement was made by East Godavari District Kabaddi Association convenor A V D Prasad Rao.
The championship is scheduled to take place on January 3, 4, and 5, and the selection trials will be conducted under the supervision of Andhra Kabaddi Association president Vamsikrishna and general secretary Padmajabala. Prasad Rao stated that players participating in the trials must be born on or before January 12, 2005. Eligibility criteria include a weight limit of 70 kilograms for boys and 65 kilograms for girls. All players must carry their Aadhaar card for verification.Interested players and coaches are requested to report at the Arts College Ground by 2 pm on Sunday.