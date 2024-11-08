Seminar held on ‘Role of Intellectuals for Viksit Bharat’

Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit participated at a seminar on ‘The Role of Intellectuals for Viksit Bharat’ organised by Samalochana, Andhra Pradesh branch in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

Speaking at the seminar, Santishree said that the role of intellectuals is to have clarity of thinking and speaking. “We belong to the Dharmic civilization and we should be proud of that and unless the intellectuals speak up, it will not work out,” she said.

She highlighted the need for textbook reform, noting that NCERT curriculum often overlook significant South Indian dynasties like the Marathas, Satavahanas, and the Vijayanagara Empire. She also pointed out that Left-wing ideologies have long influenced educational institutions and knowledge creation in India, dating back to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s era and the formation of NCERT. She urged the government to counteract these longstanding biases and promote diverse intellectual contributions.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining cultural pride and social harmony, urging caution regarding illegal migration and encouraging intellectuals to assert their voices in national affairs. She called for a stronger narrative and urged intellectuals to take part in decision-making processes, advocating for educational transformation to support India’s future global aspirations.

Prof Y Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University, Dr A Matta Reddy, president, Samalochana, Dr J Sanath Kumar, secretary, Kothapalli Appaji and others were present.