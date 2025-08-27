‘Senatho - Senani’ meetings, a platform to take JSP to next level

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna said that ‘Senatho - Senani’ meetings will help in taking the party to the next level by receiving opinions of workers and leaders who have been working for the party for over a decade.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the MLA informed that Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will be meeting leaders and activists during the three-day visit to Visakhapatnam, scheduled from August 28.

The MLA expressed confidence that these meetings are very crucial for the party. The event provides an opportunity to make decisions on how to lead the party in future by taking the opinions of the workers, he added. He said that these meetings are being organised in Visakhapatnam because Pawan Kalyan has special interest in developing the region.

Speaking on the occasion, DCCB chairman Kona Tatarao said that the programme is aimed at recognising every worker who strived hard for the party. He said that Pawan Kalyan is the leader who has a strong public support after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There is no need to mobilise people for the meetings as lakhs of people will come voluntarily to listen to Pawan’s speech, he opined. Further, Tatarao stated that the meetings will be organised to interact with the party activists and leaders.

He said that special committees appointed for these programmes, scheduled on August 28, 29, and 30, are making all efforts to complete all the arrangements.