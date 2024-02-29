  • Menu
Senior IAS officer Imtiaz joins YSRCP in presence of YS Jagan

A significant development occurred ahead of the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections as senior IAS officer Imtiaz joined the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). Imtiaz made his decision to join the party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Imtiaz, a respected senior IAS officer in Andhra Pradesh, officially became a member of the ruling YSRCP during a ceremony where he was welcomed into the party by Chief Minister YS Jagan.

This move signifies a notable addition to the YSRCP's ranks and highlights the party's appeal to individuals from diverse backgrounds and professions.

