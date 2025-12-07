Serious Bus Accident in Nellore Injures several people

A serious road accident occurred in the district today when a Shauryan Travels bus overturned at Chillakuru Writer's Inn, injuring several passengers. The bus was carrying 35 Ayyappa devotees who were en route to Sabarimala from Guntur. Among the injured, five individuals sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, and the police have initiated rescue operations. Medical professionals have reported that the condition of many of the injured remains critical. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

This incident follows a tragic series of road mishaps in the region, including a recent collision on the Hyderabad border that claimed the lives of 19 people when an RTC bus collided with a gravel truck, as well as a fire in a private bus in Kurnool that resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals. Further details regarding today's accident are yet to emerge.