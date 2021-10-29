Serve notice on Vijayasai too: TDP to DGP

Mangalagiri: TDP former minister Nakka Anand Babu on Thursday dared the state DGP to give notice to YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy for his statement that Nara Lokesh had links with the gangs involved in ganja cultivation in the state.

Anand Babu asked whether the AP police could ask for clarification and evidence from Vijayasai Reddy to prove his allegations against the TDP national general secretary. If the police officers showed overenthusiasm to please their ruling party bosses, they would have to face serious consequences in future.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asserted that the time has come for the people to decide whether Ambedkar Constitution or Pulivendula constitution should be implemented in Andhra Pradesh. The DGP should give clarification to the people whether he was implementing the rule of law or not. When the TDP leaders made any comments, the police officers were creating havoc and causing needless problems.

Anand Babu said that the Narsipatnam police served midnight notice on him when he just commented about the growing ganja cultivation and its smuggling. "They arrived in Guntur in a hurry and served the notice at my residence at 11.30 pm. They demanded statement under Section 161. Pattabhi Ram had just condemned this but the YSRCP goondas attacked the TDP national office and also Pattabhi's residence," he said.

The TDP leader said that the ruling party and the police together were creating a terror atmosphere all over the state. The TDP leaders were being implicated in false cases and they were being illegally arrested and sent to jail. But the DGP was not daring to ask for a statement under Section 161 from Vijayasai Reddy for his latest comments against Lokesh. Different laws were being applied for different sections of society under the Jagan regime, he alleged.

The former minister asked whether the police served notice on him and created terror at his residence just because he belonged to the SC community. Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan too said that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a hub of narcotics. Why did not the DGP give notice to him? Narsipatnam CI and Vizag DIG came to Guntur and served a notice at midnight just for voicing concern over ganja growing, he said.

The TDP leader asserted that Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and Nalgonda SP Ranganath have clearly said that all ganja being seized there was coming from AP. The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was not opening its eyes to see the destruction going on in AP because of its policies. The vendetta-based rule would not be able to protect the interests of the people. An irreparable damage would be done to the future generations, he added.