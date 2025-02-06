‘Serving devotees is like serving Lord Balaji’

Live
Just In
Tirumala : Serving devotees of Lord Venkateswara is equivalent to serving the Lord himself, stated TTD Chairman BR Naidu while addressing Srivari Sevaks at Seva Sadanam in Tirumala on Wednesday. He extended special thanks to the Sevaks for providing exceptional services to the devotees during Ratha Saptami. Later, the TTD Chairman pressed the Dip System button to automatically allocate services to 520 people through online for serving in the temple, as part of an effort to streamline the process.
On this occasion, Sevaks and staff have felicitated TTD Chairman Naidu with a shawl and presented him a memento of Lord Venkateswara.
Earlier, the Chief Public Relations Officer provided an update to the Chairman regarding the progress of Seva services since the inception of Srivari Seva.