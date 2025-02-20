Setback for YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamshi as Bail Petition Dismissed

Former MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamshi has faced a significant setback as the Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Vamshi had sought bail in relation to the attack on the Gannavaram office of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The court heard the matter before concluding that the petition could not be granted. Subsequently, the police have arrested Vallabhaneni Vamshi in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault case involving Dalit youth Satyavardhan.