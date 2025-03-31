Setting up of High Court Bench in Kurnool in progress: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath extended wishes for the prosperity of all citizens in Vishwavasu Nama samvatsara, while speaking at Ugadi celebrations at Sunayana Auditorium in Kurnool on Sunday.

The Minister revealed that following his Davos visit, efforts were made to establish two major projects in the district, which will soon be grounded. He assured that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is taking necessary measures to prevent water scarcity in the coming years. He also announced the launch of P4 programme by the CM, aimed at ensuring economic benefits for Amaravati farmers and generating large-scale employment.

Bharath said the government is focused on developing Kurnool, adding that establishment of a High Court Bench in Kurnool is in progress, similar to the one in Amaravati. Kurnool’s Orvakal region is recognised as an industrial node, expected to attract industries and employment opportunities. The government is committed to fulfilling its promise of generating 20 lakh jobs in five years.

District Collector P Ranjit Basha stressed the significance of Ugadi in preserving traditions and passing them to future generations. He noted that Kurnool has led in multiple development areas over the past nine months, including pension distribution and road infrastructure. The district achieved an 11.56% growth rate, with plans to reach 16% this year.

On this occasion, they felicitated Vedic scholar and three priests with commendation certificates and a cash prize of Rs 10,116 each. 11 individuals were awarded Ugadi Puraskar awards for excellence in agriculture, education, literature, performing arts, music, sports, and social service.

Cultural performances were held, and various artists, poets, and contributors were honored.

Officials including Joint Collector Dr B Navya, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, and Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu attended the event.