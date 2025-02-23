Seven arrested, 4.8 kg gold recovered

Guntur: Guntur district police on Saturday arrested seven accused in a gold theft case and recovered 4.8 kg gold, one Yama-ha motor bike, one Hero Honda Pulsar and one car tyre used for storing gold and Rs 2 lakh from their possession.

The market value of property they seized is valued at Rs 5 crore. The police busted the case within six days and nabbed the accused.

According to Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar, Divi Naga-raju, employee of DVR Jewellers, Vijayawada, prepared a plan along with another employee Bharat, ex-employees of DVR Jewellers, Naveen, Irfan, Mohan their friend Lokesh, Chandu and Arun alias Bikshu to steal gold.

DVR Jewellery proprietor Divi Ramu requested his relative and employee Divi Nagaraju to shift five kg of gold from Vijayawada city to Mangalagiri.

While Nagaraju was shifting jewellery on his TVS Scooty, Naveen andIrfan followed him on their bike. When Naga-raju travelling on TVS Scooty reached near Atmakur By-pass, as per their plan Naveen and Irfan hit his vehicle with their bike.

They took away the bag containing gold and absconded. Divi Nagaraju informed the matter to Divi Ramu.

Nagaraju made Ramu believe that his bag containing gold was stolen. Following the complaint, SP Satish Kumar set up six special teams to arrest the accused. Based on the CC Cameras footage, they arrested the seven accused.

The accused Naveen, Lokesh and Chand kept some gold at NM Cultural shop and in the tyre at Lokesh’s house. Police are yet to arrest another accused Irfan and recover some gold from him. The arrested include A Bharat, Divi Nagaraju, K Naveen, V Mohan Krishna, V Lokesh, P Chandrasekhar and S Arun Kumar.