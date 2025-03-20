Seven Shakti teams deployed for women safety in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: To enhance women’s safety in the district, seven special Shakti teams have been deployed under the leadership of East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore. Each sub-division in the district has been assigned one Shakti team, while the district headquarters has two teams. Each team consists of six police personnel led by a Sub-Inspector, with the primary objective of cracking down on offenders who harass women.

The district SP officially launched the Shakti teams on Wednesday at the district police office by flagging off their vehicles.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised that ensuring the safety of women is a priority and that a society can only be truly secure when women feel safe. The Shakti teams will operate around the clock, responding swiftly to incidents and taking necessary legal action.

The SP has provided clear guidelines to the teams on how to handle emergencies and respond effectively to calls for help from girls and women in distress. To prevent harassment and attacks on women, the teams will keep a close watch on colleges, parks, RTC bus stands, and other key public places in plainclothes.

In cases of emergency, the Shakti teams will respond immediately to SOS calls received through the Shakti app, Dial 112, or the dedicated WhatsApp number 9493206006. The teams have been instructed to reach the location swiftly and take necessary legal measures to resolve the situation.

The SP urged the Shakti team members to work with the motto of women’s awareness, freedom, and security. He also emphasised the importance of creating widespread awareness about the government’s specially designed Shakti mobile app, ensuring that women install it on their phones through dedicated awareness drives.

The launch event was attended by Additional SP (Admin) NBM Murali Krishna, Additional SP (Law & Order) AV Subba Raju, Additional SP (Crimes) L Arjun, DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna, SB Inspector A Srinivasa Rao, DCRB Inspector Pawan Kumar Reddy, along with female officers and personnel of the Shakti teams.