Live
- ECI releases fresh data on funding to political parties through electoral bonds
- Midcap and small cap funds accounted for 87 pc of flows in FY24
- Macron promises to come to Ukraine with "specific solutions" for war
- Ukrainian special forces behind drone attack on Russia's Slavyansk refinery
- Diksha shoots even par in second round to make cut on Epson Tour in US
- BRS MLA joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Leadership crisis makes AAP to back out of LS polls in UP
- Israel strikes weapons depot in Syrian capital
- JMI invites applications for Civil Services aspirants
- Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his anniversary
Just In
Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Bapulapadu
Highlights
A significant migration of YCP activists to the Telugu Desam Party has taken place in Bapulapadu Mandal.
A significant migration of YCP activists to the Telugu Desam Party has taken place in Bapulapadu Mandal. Among those who joined the TDP under the leadership of former president Singavarapu Durgaprasad are prominent figures such as Laguda Apparao, Dammudapu Srinivasa Rao, Nudadi Venkateswara Rao, Bassina Badramma, Kakarlapudi Seetharamaraju, and Dammudapu Satthamma, along with 25 other families.
The move is seen as a major boost to the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance in the constituency, with MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao leading the charge. The influx of experienced activists is expected to strengthen the party's presence in the region and contribute to its overall electoral prospects.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT