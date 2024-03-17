  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Bapulapadu

Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Bapulapadu
x
Highlights

A significant migration of YCP activists to the Telugu Desam Party has taken place in Bapulapadu Mandal.

A significant migration of YCP activists to the Telugu Desam Party has taken place in Bapulapadu Mandal. Among those who joined the TDP under the leadership of former president Singavarapu Durgaprasad are prominent figures such as Laguda Apparao, Dammudapu Srinivasa Rao, Nudadi Venkateswara Rao, Bassina Badramma, Kakarlapudi Seetharamaraju, and Dammudapu Satthamma, along with 25 other families.

The move is seen as a major boost to the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance in the constituency, with MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao leading the charge. The influx of experienced activists is expected to strengthen the party's presence in the region and contribute to its overall electoral prospects.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X