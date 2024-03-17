Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Bapulapadu

A significant migration of YCP activists to the Telugu Desam Party has taken place in Bapulapadu Mandal. Among those who joined the TDP under the leadership of former president Singavarapu Durgaprasad are prominent figures such as Laguda Apparao, Dammudapu Srinivasa Rao, Nudadi Venkateswara Rao, Bassina Badramma, Kakarlapudi Seetharamaraju, and Dammudapu Satthamma, along with 25 other families.

The move is seen as a major boost to the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance in the constituency, with MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao leading the charge. The influx of experienced activists is expected to strengthen the party's presence in the region and contribute to its overall electoral prospects.