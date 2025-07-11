Shaping future of students collective responsibility: CM

Puttaparthi: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stated that the responsibility of shaping a child's future lies not just with schools, but with every stakeholder - teachers, parents, and the state alike. It is a collective responsibility, he added.

Attending the second edition of the mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM 2.0) at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu in the district, the Chief Minister gave priority to spend time with students, interacting with them. Schools, he said, are the ‘modern-day temples’ of society - and it is the duty of every citizen to safeguard and strengthen them.

Organised on the occasion of Guru Pournima, the PTM 2.0 brought together an unprecedented 2.28 crore participants across 61,000 institutions - an event the CM suggested may well qualify for global records.

Reflecting on the previous year’s success when the first PTM was held across 44,000 government schools, the Chief Minister noted that this year’s effort included private schools too - a testament to the inclusive vision of the government.

He cited examples like Nellore, where government school seats were full with ‘No Vacancy’ boards, as a sign of rising trust in public education.

Further, Naidu praised the ‘Shining Stars Awards’ to recognize high-performing students, with plans to ensure they receive admission into colleges of their choice. These steps reflect a long-term vision to prepare students for the knowledge-driven future that lies ahead, he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the teaching workforce, the Chief Minister recalled that one of the coalition government's first decisions was to sign on a Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts. All selected candidates are expected to complete training and report to their schools by August. He said that under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh has conducted 12 DSC recruitments, appointing a total of 1.66 lakh teachers- a stark contrast to the previous administration, which failed to issue even a single notification in five years. He criticised the former regime for causing unnecessary confusion with promises like TOEFL coaching and IB syllabi, none of which were fulfilled. In contrast, the current government has ensured transparent teacher transfers and is open to continuous suggestions from both parents and educators to improve the system, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, reflecting on his own school days, credited his mother Bhuvaneshwari’s dedication for his academic progress, drawing a deeply personal connection to the broader mission grounded in family, duty, and public service.

The Chief Minister talked about Lokesh’s steadfast commitment to revamping government schools and delivering world-class learning to students across Andhra Pradesh. Having studied at some of the best institutions globally, Lokesh has chosen to dedicate his expertise to transforming public education in the state, he said. The coalition government, with a strong focus on excellence, is working to elevate government schools to compete confidently with private institutions, he added.