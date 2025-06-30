Sharmila vows to strengthen Congress in AP

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy on Sunday asserted that strengthening the Congress party was her sole agenda for the State, declaring it as the only viable alternative to the current political landscape.

She made these statements during an extensive Krishna District Congress Party meeting, marking the completion of her 26-district tour across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the gathering, Sharmila Reddy launched a scathing attack on other political parties in the State, labeling them as subservient to or in unholy alliances with the BJP. ”Our agenda is solely to strengthen the Congress party in the State. Congress is the only alternative for Andhra Pradesh. All other parties, except Congress, are either puppets or in alliances with the BJP,” the PCC chief said.

She criticised the alliances in the State, stating, ”Naidu and Pawan’s alliance is legitimate, but Jagan’s alliance is illegitimate.” This comment appears to target both the ruling coalition and the YSRCP’s perceived closeness to the BJP. She emphasised that Congress is the only party with the courage to confront the BJP. ”Congress is the party that fights for the people,” she declared. Sharmila accused the BJP of ”horrifically deceiving” the State on the promises made during bifurcation. She criticised both the ruling coalition parties and the YSRCP for their silence on the BJP’s betrayals and failure to question the injustice.

”If bifurcation promises are to be fulfilled, Congress must come to power,” she asserted, adding that only with Congress are the bifurcation promises possible.

With the completion of her 26-district tour, Sharmila Reddy noted that the party is strengthening at the district level. She issued a stern warning to inactive members, stating, ”We will remove anyone, no matter how prominent, if they don’t work.”

She concluded by stating that if the party strengthens, it will come to power. The meeting was a part of the APCC’s ongoing efforts to revitalise its presence and influence in the State’s political arena.