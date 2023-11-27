Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanotsavam held at Bhavani Islands

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in association with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri jointly organised Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanotsavam at Bhavani islands on Sunday to mark the Karthika Vanabhojana Mahotsavam.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement RK Roja attended as the chief guest and performed special pujas. Cultural programmes were organised. The APTDC has for the first time organised the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvathi at the Bhavani island. Visitors expressed their happiness over the conduct of Kalyanotsavam in the auspicious Karthika masam.

The temple priests said during this month people worship Lord Shiva and Parvathi Devi and wish for their wellbeing.

APTDC Executive Director (Operation) AAL Padmavathi, Religious Tourism Special Officer G Srinivas, Water fleet General Manager Nageswara Rao, Bhavani Island General Manager Venkata Ramana, Hotels GM Haranath, Marketing GM Bhavani Prasad, Vijayawada Divisional Manager Srinivasa Rao and other officials attended the celestial wedding.

Before that the minister Roja visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and performed special puja.

The temple Executive Engineer KVS Koteswara Rao accorded a warm welcome to the minister and provided the darshan.

On the other hand, a large number of people visited the gardens and tourist places in and around Vijayawada on Sunday to mark the Karthika Vanamahotsavam. During the Karthika masam people visit the open places particularly the gardens and spend time playing games and sports and taking lunch. Children, youth and adults of all age groups celebrate the garden parties with family members, friends, relatives and neighbours.