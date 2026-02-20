  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Shivaji Jayanti celebrated

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 9:45 AM IST
Shivaji Jayanti celebrated
X

Nellore: Maratha Mitra Mandali, under the banner of BJP, has organised 397th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a grand scale here on Thursday.

Several BJP activists headed by party State Vice-President P Surendra Reddy garlanded the statue of Shivaji and paid tributes at Shivaji Centre, Trunk Road. Earlier, they took out a huge rally from Swamy Vivekananda statue at Santhapet to Trunk Road.

Speaking on the occasion, P Surendra Reddy said that Chhatrapati Shivaji had established Hindu Samrajyam to establish self-rule and to liberate people from the tyranny of Mughal emperors.

TDP BC Cell president Dharmavarapu Subba Rao, Maratha Mitra Mandali leaders Devadas, Balaram, P Ramskrishna and others were present.

Tags

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversaryMaratha Mitra Mandali NelloreBJP rally Shivaji CentreP Surendra Reddy tributeShivaji Maharaj 397th Jayanti
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Spiritual fervour marks Kailasagiri Giri Pradakshina in Srikalahasti

Spiritual fervour marks Kailasagiri Giri Pradakshina in Srikalahasti

National News

More
Share it
X