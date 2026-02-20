Shivaji Jayanti celebrated

Nellore: Maratha Mitra Mandali, under the banner of BJP, has organised 397th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a grand scale here on Thursday.

Several BJP activists headed by party State Vice-President P Surendra Reddy garlanded the statue of Shivaji and paid tributes at Shivaji Centre, Trunk Road. Earlier, they took out a huge rally from Swamy Vivekananda statue at Santhapet to Trunk Road.

Speaking on the occasion, P Surendra Reddy said that Chhatrapati Shivaji had established Hindu Samrajyam to establish self-rule and to liberate people from the tyranny of Mughal emperors.

TDP BC Cell president Dharmavarapu Subba Rao, Maratha Mitra Mandali leaders Devadas, Balaram, P Ramskrishna and others were present.