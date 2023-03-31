Guntur: Shobha Yatra unites Hindus: Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju stated that irrespective of political affiliations, all Hindus are participating in the Sobha Yatra and added that he is happy for making the Yatra a success in Guntur city. He joined the Sobha Yatra rally at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Thursday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival. He said after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, India got special recognition. Sri Rama Utsava Samithi conducted a bike rally. BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, party legal cell convenor Jupudi Ranga Raju, party leaders Chandu Sambasiva Rao, Thota Rama Krishna, Palapati Ravi Kumar, Sanakkayala Uma Sankar, Vanama Narendra and others participated in the bike rally.



