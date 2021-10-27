Shocking: Contractor supplies rotten eggs for midday meal

Ongole: The contractor for the eggs is repeatedly supplying rotten eggs that are infested with the maggots, to serve to the students as part of the Jagananna Gorumudda programme, complained the teachers and parents of children studying in various schools in Chirala, Vetapalem and surrounding mandals.



On Tuesday, 'The Hans India' and 'HMTV' team visited several schools in the district and inspected the food, eggs and chikkis. Though the food is of medium quality, eggs are small in size. When the vehicle laden with eggs reached the ZP Boys High School in Eepurupalem, the foul smell emanating from the rotten eggs filled the air. The employees of the contractor demanded the headmistress Gopathoti Ratnavali to accept the rotten eggs to be given to the students.

Ratnavali told 'The Hans India' and 'HMTV' that she already rejected eggs of poor quality three times this month, but the contractor is not taking her objections into consideration. When questioned, the people in the vehicle claimed that they are just following the orders of the contractor.

The students and their parents said that the headmistress is bearing the expenditure for the midday meals, as the government is not clearing the bills to the cook for the commodities and vegetables in time.

With support from the Central government, the State government is implementing the midday meals programme in the name of 'Jagananna Gorumudda'. The programme is intended to help the poor pupils from the rural and urban areas and resolve the issues of malnutrition, food security and access to education.

The State government is sharing the expenditure for students up to Class VIII for the midday meals with the Central government and bears the total burden of the expenditure for students of Class IX and X. The government made 5 eggs and 75g chikki per week as part of the menu for the hot cooked meals to help the children receive nutrients required for their growth.

For September 2021, the data from the website of Jagananna Goumudda shows that the midday meals are implemented in 46,203 schools in the State and 54,44,8127 meals, 4,01,42,354 eggs, 1,66,87,408 chikkis were taken by the students. However, the contractors who should supply at least medium-sized, fresh eggs are supplying small and rotten eggs, alleged the parents.

The teachers who should make sure the plates of the students are full of nutrients are in a helpless position, as the contractors are hand in glove with the ruling party leaders.

The teachers and parents have demanded the government to take action on the contractors who are supplying rotten eggs to the schools and Anganwadis and make sure the bills and honorarium are paid to the cooks in time so that their children receive a nutritious and healthy Jagananna Gorumudda.