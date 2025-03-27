Live
Show cause notices issued to VROs
Narasaraopet: Gurazala Revenue Divisional Officer Murali Krishna issued show cause notices to 28 village revenue officers and twelve village surveyors for allegedly accepting bribes. The officials allegedly demanded bribes for issuing pattadar passbooks. Unable to bear harassment of the officials for bribes, the victims complained to the revenue officials and people’s representatives.
District collector P Arun Babu received the complaints through the IVRS. Some of the officials have already collected bribes from the farmers. Based on the replies to be given by the VROs and surveyors, the RDO will take action against the officials, it is learnt.
