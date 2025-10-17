Sidda Sudheer celebrates birthday

Ongole: Prominent industrialist and Chamber of Commerce & Industry Central Zone Vice-President Sidda Sudheer Kumar, son of former minister Sidda Raghava Rao, celebrated his birthday with grand festivities at his residence amidst crowds of fans and admirers, at his home in Ongole on Thursday.

The celebrations saw participation from various party leaders, youth representatives, and business community members who gathered in large numbers. Sudheer Kumar cut a grand cake in the presence of his parents, Sidda Raghava Rao and Lakshmi Padmavati, along with other family members.

District-wide social service activities marked the occasion. At Chimakurti Harihara Kshetram, celebrations included special prayers and religious ceremonies. Educational institutions received significant support, including breakfast for deaf school students, sports uniforms for government school students, and internet facilities for primary schools. Jyothi Granite’s Gullapalli SEZ facility organised a blood donation camp, coordinated by COO M Sivaram, with GGH Ongole RIMS, where approximately 100 units of blood were collected from granite workers.

Prominent members of the Arya Vysya community and business leaders from Ongole, Chimakurthy, Darsi, Markapur, and Podili regions extended their greetings, making the celebrations memorable.