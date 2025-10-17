Live
Siddhartha Academy presents Rs 2.96 cr merit scholarships
Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) here awarded merit scholarships worth Rs 2.96 crore to 624 outstanding students for the academic year 2025-26 in a grand ceremony held on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Dr P Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad and P Lakshmana Rao, secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) were guests. Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor and Pro Vice-Chancellor highlighted the academy’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development.
Registrar Dr M Ravichand announced the list of scholarship awardees, after which the dignitaries formally disbursed the merit scholarships online.
For the academic year 2025-26, scholarships were distributed to 221 students of B Tech first year, 99 students of B Tech second year (lateral entry), 278 students of B Tech second year, 26 students of B Tech second year (academic performance).
Dr B Neelambaram, Assistant Head, Department of English proposed a vote of thanks.