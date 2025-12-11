Siddhartha overall champion in Krishna Tarang

Vijayawada: PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science once again proved its cultural excellence by winning the overall championship for the seventh consecutive year at Krishna Tarang 2025, the inter-collegiate cultural festival conducted by Krishna University. Marking this remarkable achievement, the college organised a felicitation ceremony on Wednesday to honour the victorious students. Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Meka Ramesh said the college not only focuses on academics but also provides structured training in cultural and literary fields through its Cultural and Literary Committees.

Director Vemuri Baburao said the three-day cultural extravaganza, held in Machilipatnam, featured competitions in 28 events across four categories. PB Siddhartha students excelled by securing 16 first places, five runner-up positions, and two third places, enabling the college to retain the overall championship.

Cultural Committee Convener Dr B Jayaprakash, Coordinator M Shivarangani, Dr PTSRK Prasad Rao, G Nagashasanka, and Dasari Sravanthi participated in the felicitation event.