Siddhartha university celebrates first annual sports day

Vijayawada: The Department of Physical Education at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education celebrated the first annual sports day of the university on Thursday marking a significant milestone in the 48-year journey of academic and institutional excellence.

MSK Prasad, former chairman of the BCCI selection committee and former member of the Indian national cricket team, director of talent search and academies for Lucknow Super Giants (IPL) who was the chief guest, was felicitated.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao, President Malineni Rajayya, Secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Treasurer S Venkateswara Rao of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education were also present.

As part of the celebrations, awards and accolades were presented to students who achieved excellence in intramural competitions and represented the university with distinction.

U Sai Subrahmanyam (MCA II Year), who represented South Zone in National-Level Softball Championship, won Gold Medal and a cash prize of Rs 5,000. Trinadh Chowdary (B Tech CSE – 1st Year) who represented India at International Archery Competitions held in Chinese Taipei, received a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

Praneetha (B Tech CSE – 2nd Year) was the winner of 100m and 200m track events and was awarded Best Athlete (women).

A Manikanta (B Tech CSE– 2nd Year) was the winner of Shot Put & Discus Throw and was awarded Best Athlete (men).

The sports day witnessed enthusiastic participation across multiple disciplines including athletics, volleyball, throwball, kabaddi, chess, and carroms, encouraging team spirit and healthy competition among students.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad and Physical Director P Raghu coordinated the event. Registrar Dr M Ravichand alsoparticipated.