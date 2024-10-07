Silk clothes presented to Alampur Jogulamba

Kurnool: On behalf of the State government, district Collector P Ranjit Basha has presented silk clothes to Sri Jogulamba Sametha Balabrahmeshwara Swamy at Jogulamba temple in Alampur on Sunday.

The Collector along with his family members visited the temple and had darshan of the presiding deities and later presented the clothes. Later, Veda Pundits have presented the photos of Lord and Goddess and offered teertha prasadam and blessed with Vedasirvachanam Ashirvachanam.

Prior to the offering, abhisekam was performed to Balabrahmeshwara Swamy.

The temple authorities have welcomed the Collector, his family members and officials as per the temple tradition and purnakhumbam.

Collector Ranjith Basha said that he is happy to present silk clothes on the occasion of Dasara Saran Navaratri Utsavam to Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy. He explained about his attachment with Alampur, which is his maternal grandparents’ native place and he used to spend vacation with them. He wished all the people of Jogulamba Gadwal district happy Dasara.

Temple chairman Kokala Nageshwar Reddy, Kurnool Endowments department Assistant Commissioner B Sudhakar Reddy, Alampur Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy temple EO Purendra Kumar have accompanied the Collector.