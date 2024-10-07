  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Silk clothes presented to Alampur Jogulamba

District Collector P Ranjit Basha along with his family members carrying silk clothes to present to Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy in Alampur on Sunday
x

District Collector P Ranjit Basha along with his family members carrying silk clothes to present to Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy in Alampur on Sunday

Highlights

On behalf of the State government, district Collector P Ranjit Basha has presented silk clothes to Sri Jogulamba Sametha Balabrahmeshwara Swamy at Jogulamba temple in Alampur on Sunday.

Kurnool: On behalf of the State government, district Collector P Ranjit Basha has presented silk clothes to Sri Jogulamba Sametha Balabrahmeshwara Swamy at Jogulamba temple in Alampur on Sunday.

The Collector along with his family members visited the temple and had darshan of the presiding deities and later presented the clothes. Later, Veda Pundits have presented the photos of Lord and Goddess and offered teertha prasadam and blessed with Vedasirvachanam Ashirvachanam.

Prior to the offering, abhisekam was performed to Balabrahmeshwara Swamy.

The temple authorities have welcomed the Collector, his family members and officials as per the temple tradition and purnakhumbam.

Collector Ranjith Basha said that he is happy to present silk clothes on the occasion of Dasara Saran Navaratri Utsavam to Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy. He explained about his attachment with Alampur, which is his maternal grandparents’ native place and he used to spend vacation with them. He wished all the people of Jogulamba Gadwal district happy Dasara.

Temple chairman Kokala Nageshwar Reddy, Kurnool Endowments department Assistant Commissioner B Sudhakar Reddy, Alampur Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy temple EO Purendra Kumar have accompanied the Collector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick