Simbu Leads Tamil Actors in Donating for Flood Relief in Telugu States

Versatile Tamil actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, has become the first Tamil star to contribute to flood relief efforts in the Telugu states. The actor has generously donated Rs 6 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support those affected by the recent floods.
Simbu's noble gesture has been widely appreciated and highlights his love and gratitude towards the Telugu people. His performances have long been embraced by the Telugu audience, who have supported his work in numerous films. The actor’s donation adds a meaningful touch to his bond with fans in both states.
