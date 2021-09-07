Singarayakonda: Government trying to destabilise coop milk dairies, alleges TDP

Singarayakonda: Sangam Dairy Chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar alleged that the State government has conspired to destabilise the cooperative milk dairies.

After interacting with the Telugu Desam Party supporters who tried to commit suicide, Narendra Kumar spoke to the farmers from Mopadu and Erraguntapalem in the Kandukur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

The TDP and YSRCP workers at the Mogilicharla village in Lingasamudram mandal quarrelled over some disputes a few days ago. However, alleging that the police are harassing them by registering cases on TDP supporters only following the directions of YSRCP leaders, two people M Rathaiah and Pallepotu Srikanth attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Monday morning.

Narendra visited them on Tuesday and tried to boost their morale. He demanded the police to stop harassing the innocent and advised them to investigate the incident by registering the cases on both parties.

Later, he interacted with the dairy farmers from Mopadu and Erraguntapalem and said that the government has funded Rs 1300 crore to AMUL, but neglected the Ongole Dairy, which needs just Rs 100 crore to fully operate again. He said that Sangam Dairy is paying Rs 73 per litre to the farmers while AMUL is paying only Rs 68 and asked them how it is useful to the farmers.

He said that Sangam Dairy is collecting 35,000 litres from the Prakasam district daily and targeting to achieve 1lakh litres per day in the near future.

The TDP Nellore Parliament segment leaders Inturi Rajesh, Gochipatala Moshe, Nadella Venkata Subbarao, Bezawada Prasad and Sangam Dairy officials also participated in the programme.