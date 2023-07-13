Singarayakonda: Scribes condemn political leaders’ smear campaign

Singarayakonda: The journalists at Singarayakonda and the district staff reporters of various media organisations staged a protest at Ambedkar Statue in Singarayakonda on Wednesday, condemning the systematic false campaigning against them by some political leaders.



Journalists and their leaders alleged that the local political leaders and their supporters have taken up a campaign to target them by making false accusations and threatening them with verbal and physical attacks on social media platforms. They demanded the political leaders behave well and be ideal leaders to their cadre but stop targeting them for personal vendetta. They warned the leaders that they won’t take it easy anymore and demanded the government take action against the people behind the hate propaganda.

Journalists and their leaders submitted representations to local CI Ranganath and SI Sriram requesting action on the culprits and protection from their attacks.