Singhal vows tech-driven reforms for temple sanctity

Tirumala: The new executive officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Anil Kumar Singhal, has made it clear that his top priority will be to harness technology to “protect the sanctity of the temple and ensure justice for common devotees”.

Singhal formally assumed charge on Wednesday from outgoing EO J Syamala Rao at a ceremony held in the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari Temple. He was also sworn in as the Ex-Officio Secretary of the TTD Trust Board, with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administering the oath.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Singhal shared that while trekking the Alipiri footpath earlier in the day, he interacted with devotees who expressed happiness over the improved quality and taste of laddus and annaprasadam in the past year.

The EO said he had already met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to seek his guidance. He revealed that TTD is considering the construction of Lord Venkateswara temples in the capital cities of other states to extend Tirumala’s spiritual presence.

“Devotees also offered several suggestions which will be discussed with officials. Development in TTD is a continuous process. As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, we will also explore ways to increase footfall in TTD temples across the country and better utilise the services of local Sevaks,” he noted.

Reflecting on his long association with the temple, Singhal recalled visiting Tirumala since 1994 as a common devotee.

Though many reforms have been introduced, there is always scope for further pilgrim-friendly initiatives,” he said.

He praised the dedication of TTD employees, especially those working in Tirumala. “Our workforce serves with enthusiasm even at odd hours, which is a unique quality of theirs.

They play a vital role in the success of every festival and work as a team. I thank them for their support during my earlier tenure and look forward to the same cooperation now,” he added.

Singhal described his return as a blessing. “With the benign grace of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, and the support of my parents, family, friends and well-wishers, I have once again assumed charge as TTD EO. For any IAS officer, serving devotees in this capacity is a dream. Taking charge for the second time comes with greater responsibility. I thank the Chief Minister for reposing faith in me,” he said.

Earlier in the day, temple priests performed Veda Ashirvachanam and presented the new EO with Srivari prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara. The ceremony was attended by JEO V Veerabrahmam, CV&SO K V Muralikrishna and other senior officials.