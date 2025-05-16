SIPB nod for Rs 33.7K-cr investments across AP

Vijayawada: In a major development on the industrial front, the sixth meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday approved 19 new industrial projects worth Rs 33,720 crore.

These investments are expected to generate employment for 34,621 people across key sectors such as energy, tourism, IT, and electronics.

With the latest approvals, the SIPB has met six times and cleared 76 projects with a total investment of Rs 4,95,796 crore in the last 11 months. These projects are projected to create over 4.5 lakh employment opportunities in the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of close monitoring of project progress. He directed officials to track each project's status from MoU signing to groundbreaking and final commissioning through a dedicated dashboard. The dashboard will also track job creation and real-time project updates, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Naidu underlined the need for enhancing tourism infrastructure, stating that the state aims at creating 50,000 hotel rooms to boost tourist inflow. Affordable accommodation, better temple-area facilities, and eco-tourism initiatives like tent accommodations and riverfront spiritual activities were among the suggestions discussed.

On industrial sustainability, the Chief Minister stressed the need to avoid burning agricultural waste and proposed setting up small-scale plants to convert such waste into resources through circular economy models. The investments approved by SIPB included Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd–Kumaravaram, Anakapalli district: Rs 1,560 crore investment, 1,800 jobs, Bharat Electronics Ltd – Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai (Rs 1,400 crore, 800 jobs); PUR Energy Pvt Ltd - Orvakal, Kurnool (Rs 1,286 crore, 1,200 jobs); Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd - Rambilli, Anakapalli (Rs 2,300 core, 1,750 jobs); Jupiter Renewables Pvt Ltd – Rambilli, Anakapalli (Rs 2,700 crore, 2,216 jobs); Rambhadra Industries Pvt Ltd - Tanuku, West Godavari ( Rs 228 core; 250 jobs), Mohan Spintex -Mallavalli, Krishna (Rs 482 crore, 1,525 jobs); ATC Tyres AP Pvt Ltd - Achyutapuram, Anakapalli ( Rs 1,779 crore; 600 jobs); Wingtech Mobile Communications (India) Pvt Ltd – Tirupati (Rs 1,061 core; 10,098 jobs) ALEAP Kuppam-Chittoor (Rs 5 crore, 1,500 jobs);

Nithin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd – Eluru (Rs 150 crore, 500 jobs); Deshraj Solar Energy Pvt Ltd - Anantapur & Sri Sathya Sai (Rs 2,920 crore, 230 jobs); Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd - Kadapa (Rs 3,941 crore, 260 jobs); Bondada Engineering Ltd - Anantapur & Sri Sathya Sai (Rs 9,000 crore, 3,900 jobs); Bengal Ultimate Resorts LLP - Tirupati (Rs 150 crore, 350 jobs); Sravanti Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd – Tirupati (Rs 327 crore, 570 jobs); Varun Hospitality Pvt Ltd – Visakhapatnam (Rs 899 crore, 1,300 jobs), Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt Ltd - Sri City, Tirupati (Rs 2,475 crore; 5,150 jobs) and Sensorom Photonics India Pvt Ltd – Kurnool ( Rs 1,057 crore, 622 jobs). These strategic investments across diverse sectors reaffirm Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a premier destination for economic growth, employment, and sustainable industrialization, an official statement said.