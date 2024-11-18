SIT gears up for field investigation in Tirumala Laddu adulteration case

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe allegations of adulterated ghee used in preparing the sacred Tirumala Laddu prasadam is finalising logistics before commencing field-level operations.

The 5-member SIT was constituted following a directive from the Supreme Court of India and comprises representatives from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh State Police and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The CBI is represented by Joint Director S Veeresh Prabhu from the Hyderabad Zone and Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha from Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Police has nominated Inspector General Sarvashreshta Tripathi (Guntur range) and Deputy Inspector General Gopinath Jetti (Visakhapatnam range). FSSAI nominated Dr Satya Kumar Panda as its nominee.

To streamline the investigation, the SIT has sought extra personnel, securing 30 police officials, including four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), eight Circle Inspectors (CIs) and two Sub-Inspectors (SIs), along with support staff. The TTD has allocated the old SVBC building in the Bhudevi complex near Alipiri as the SIT’s operational hub. Equipped with modern facilities like computers, printers and conference rooms, the premises provides a conducive environment for record-keeping and strategic discussions.

The location, away from urban disturbances, is expected to facilitate smooth operations for the high-level investigation team. Sources suggest that the SIT may arrive in Tirupati shortly to initiate field-level inquiries under the direct supervision of the CBI Director.

It may be recalled that the controversy erupted following a report from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) indicating that ghee samples supplied by a Tamil Nadu-based vendor contained foreign fats, including fish oil, beef tallow and lard. These findings sparked outrage among devotees, who hold the Laddu prasadam as sacred.

In response, the AP government initially formed a SIT led by IG Sarvashreshta Tripathi to investigate. However, a complaint from YSRCP leaders prompted the Supreme Court to direct the formation of the current five-member SIT to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased probe.

As the SIT begins its work, its primary task will be collecting evidence to address the concerns of millions of devotees. The team has reportedly been reviewing existing records and engaging in knowledge sharing. With additional staff and an operational base now in place, the SIT is poised to launch an in-depth investigation into the allegations.