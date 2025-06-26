SIT gets 2-day custody of Kakani

Nellore: As part of the ongoing investigation over the alleged involvement of YSRCP leader and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in illegal mining of gravel in Sarvepalle constituency, Special Investigation Team (SIT) took him into two-day custody on Wednesday.

Following the petition filed by SIT from Bapatla district, second additional district Judge, Nellore, has given the permission for taking Kakani into their custody for two days, i.e., June 25 and 26.

SIT officials reportedly shifted the former Minister to Venkatachalam police station from Nellore central prison for interrogation.