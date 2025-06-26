Live
- The Ultimate Guide to MP3 Juice: Download Music for Free in 2025
- Collector stresses support for entrepreneurs, industrial growth in dist
- ‘Chikitu’ from ‘Coolie’ offers a different vibe, sparks mixed reviews
- Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran via Herat border in a day
- No theft of ‘modak’ from Puri temple
- A five-step vitamin therapy for radiant skin
- 9-yr-old Indian prodigy holds Carlsen to a draw
- No change of plans for Bumrah, says Gambhir
- Knocking Indian tail quickly twice top moments: Stokes
- Bring back Kuldeep, drop Shardul for second Test
SIT gets 2-day custody of Kakani
Highlights
As part of the ongoing investigation over the alleged involvement of YSRCP leader and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in illegal mining of gravel in Sarvepalle constituency, Special Investigation Team (SIT) took him into two-day custody on Wednesday.
Nellore: As part of the ongoing investigation over the alleged involvement of YSRCP leader and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in illegal mining of gravel in Sarvepalle constituency, Special Investigation Team (SIT) took him into two-day custody on Wednesday.
Following the petition filed by SIT from Bapatla district, second additional district Judge, Nellore, has given the permission for taking Kakani into their custody for two days, i.e., June 25 and 26.
SIT officials reportedly shifted the former Minister to Venkatachalam police station from Nellore central prison for interrogation.
Next Story