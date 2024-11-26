SIT speeds up probe in adulterated ghee case

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has significantly expedited its investigation into allegations of adulterated ghee being supplied for the preparation of Srivari laddu prasadam. With a dedicated team of senior officials, the SIT is examining every link in the supply chain to ensure the sanctity of the sacred offering.

Over the weekend, the SIT, comprising DSPs Seetharama Rao, Sivanarayana Swamy, Krishna Mohan and Venkata Ramayya, along with Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, divided into three teams for a comprehensive probe. On Monday, another team began inspections at Tirumala, focusing on TTD marketing godowns, the temple kitchen and the TTD health lab, where raw materials for laddu preparation are routinely tested for quality.

One team visited AR Dairy Foods Private Limited in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, a key supplier under suspicion. The investigators assessed the dairy’s milk sourcing, butter production processes and capacity to ensure compliance with quality standards. They also examined whether buffalo and cow milk were being mixed and reviewed supply records to TTD. Several critical documents were seized for further analysis.

Another team inspected Vaishnavi Dairy in Penubaka, Tirupati district. The investigators evaluated the facility’s capacity to produce ghee and verified transactions with AR Dairy. They scrutinised whether the dairy could meet the ghee supply demands and examined the butter-to-ghee conversion efficiency. Key records were also taken for detailed review.

In Chennai, a third team investigated SMS Labs, which certified AR Dairy’s ghee as 100 percent pure. The SIT questioned lab officials about the testing methods and protocols, reviewing their adherence to quality standards and the validity of the certification process. Relevant documentation was seized for further investigation.

The SIT’s formation was mandated by the Supreme Court to investigate this high-profile case involving the TTD. The team comprises two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, two senior police officials from Andhra Pradesh, and a representative from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Officers Veeresh Prabhu (CBI Joint Director, Hyderabad), Murali Rambha (CBI-SP, Visakhapatnam), IG Sarvashresth Tripathi, DIG Gopinath Jatti and FSSAI official Dr Satya Kumar Panda lead the investigation, supported by 30 additional officers deployed by the state government.

The investigation is being conducted under the direct supervision of the CBI Director, with further inspections planned at various TTD facilities. Early findings suggest the need for a meticulous review of the supply chain and quality control mechanisms. Sources indicated that the findings so far indicate gaps that require immediate attention to maintain the integrity of the laddu prasadam”.

It was learnt that the five member SIT led by Veeresh Prabhu may formally reach Tirupati to personally take part in the investigations once the preliminary work is completed by its members.