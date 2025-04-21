Live
- India poised to conclude first part of trade pact with US soon: FM Sitharaman
- Gurugram: Drunk SUV occupants trash motorcycle riders
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has ordered that the responsibility of purchasing and delivering quality paddy lies with the managers of the purchasing centers.
- Hyderabad Woman Rescued from Suicide Attempt at Durgam Cheruvu
- HD Kumaraswamy welcomes 12 pc safeguard duty to shield Indian steel sector
- Ayushman health cards for Delhi citizens over 70 years to be launched on April 28: Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh
- How to Use Gemini Live's Real-Time Camera and Screen Sharing on Android
- S&P 500 Dips as Trump Renews Pressure on Fed to Cut Interest Rates
- How to Get an Unsecured Loan Without a Salary Slip: Fast Approval Tips
- Who Will Be the Next Pope? Key Contenders to Succeed Pope Francis
SIT takes Raj Kasireddy into custody and transfers him from Shamshabad airport to Vijayawada
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken Raj Kasireddy into custody and transferred him from Shamshabad Airport to Vijayawada, following his failure to obtain anticipatory bail.
According to SIT officials, Kasireddy had been served notices on three separate occasions but did not appear for questioning. His non-compliance led the SIT to take action and detain him.
The SIT alleges that Raj Kasireddy plays a key role in the ongoing liquor scam investigation. Authorities believe his involvement is significant and expect his interrogation to shed more light on the case.
