SIT takes Raj Kasireddy into custody and transfers him from Shamshabad airport to Vijayawada

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken Raj Kasireddy into custody and transferred him from Shamshabad Airport to Vijayawada, following his failure to obtain anticipatory bail.

According to SIT officials, Kasireddy had been served notices on three separate occasions but did not appear for questioning. His non-compliance led the SIT to take action and detain him.

The SIT alleges that Raj Kasireddy plays a key role in the ongoing liquor scam investigation. Authorities believe his involvement is significant and expect his interrogation to shed more light on the case.

