Live
- Atishi orders immediate physical inspection of Delhi govt schools
- Why women are more at risk of getting a heart attack
- Parvati Sehgal is inspired by this legendary actor to shatter fear of being typecast
- Weekly Market Review 09-07-2023
- Youngistaan Foundation inspires active citizenship among youth
- Gurugram admin issues WFH advisory to corporate, private offices due to heavy rains
- Commerce Minister to visit UK from tomorrow to fast-track FTA negotiations
- National Research Foundation will democratise research excellence in India
- Blockbuster combo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni re-unites again
- Varun Tej launches Ruhani Sharma’s ‘HER - Chapter 1’ theatrical trailer
Six dead after lorry collides with a car in Srikalahasti
Highlights
A group of seven individuals had been traveling from Vijayawada to Srikalahasti in an Innova vehicle. However, during their journey, a lorry lost control and collided with their car
A tragic road accident occurred in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district wherein a car and a lorry collided at Mittakandriga leaving six people die on the spot.
A group of seven individuals had been traveling from Vijayawada to Srikalahasti in an Innova vehicle. However, during their journey, a lorry lost control and collided with their car. Tragically, four women and two men from the group died on the spot as a result of the accident.
Another person who was traveling in the car sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to Srikalahasti Area Hospital for medical treatment.
This incident caused a stir and the police are investigating on how the accident happened.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS