Six dead after lorry collides with a car in Srikalahasti

A tragic road accident occurred in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district wherein a car and a lorry collided at Mittakandriga leaving six people die on the spot.



A group of seven individuals had been traveling from Vijayawada to Srikalahasti in an Innova vehicle. However, during their journey, a lorry lost control and collided with their car. Tragically, four women and two men from the group died on the spot as a result of the accident.

Another person who was traveling in the car sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to Srikalahasti Area Hospital for medical treatment.

This incident caused a stir and the police are investigating on how the accident happened.