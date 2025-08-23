Six held for illegal ganja transport; 10kg seized

Kadiri: In a major crackdown on narcotics, police arrested six individuals involved in the illegal transport and sale of ganja. The operation, carried out under the supervision of Kadiri DSP J.Siva Narayana Swamy, led to the seizure of 10 kilograms of ganja, three two-wheelers, and five mobile phones.

Addressing the media at Kadiri Rural Police Station on Friday, DSP Narayana Swamy, along with CI Niranjan Reddy, revealed that the arrests were made based on a tip-off.

Acting on the instructions of district SP V Ratna, a special police team conducted a surprise raid near the hill behind the village secretariat at Kondamanayuni Palyam on August 21 at 5:00 pm. The arrested were identified as G Ajaz (25), Nallamada Mohammed Shoaib (26), Shaik Arfan (21), Shaik Mohammed Hussain (23), Shaik Aslam (19), and S Gouse Basha (20) all residents of Kadiri town.

Police said Ajaz had procured the contraband from a supplier named Raju in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and transported it by train.

The accused confessed to selling small packets of ganja in Kadiri town for Rs200–Rs 500 each. Seized items include two handbags (2 kg each), four plastic packets (1.5 kg each), three motorcycles Honda Shine (AP 39 JG 3016), Bajaj Dominar (AP 39 RZ 8093), Suzuki Burgman Street (AP 39 BM 8968) and five mobile phones.

Police urged the public to report information on narcotics activities, assuring that informants’ identities would be kept confidential.