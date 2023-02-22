  • Menu
Six killed as lorry hits auto in Komarada of Parvathipuram

In a heart wrenching incident around six passengers have been killed in a tragic accident.

As per the primary information, the locals of Antivalasa in Komarada mandal have hired an auto rickshaw to attend a function in Tummalavalasa village in the same mandal. While they are coming back to their village, a speedy lorry rushing towards Odisha hits the auto rickshaw at Chollapadam village.

Around six persons out of eight travelling in the auto rickshaw have been crushed to death. Police of komarada rushed to the spot and undertaking rescue operations and the bodies are sent to Parvathipuram district hospital for postmortem. Further details are awaited.

