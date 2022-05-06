Six medical students test Covid +ve

Kakinada: Six cases of Covid-19 were reported in girls hostel of Ranagaraya Medical College here, raising doubts among the public whether corona fourth wave entered Kakinada district.

Six medical college students affected by Covid were kept in quarantine. The affected students were suffering from cough, cold and fever for the last two days.

After receiving information, the RMC authorities collected swab samples from the students and sent them to Government General Hospital (GGH-K) Kakinada. As per the final report from the GGH, they were declared Covid-19 positive.

Some of the students of the college had complained of fever, cough and cold on Wednesday. RMC authorities conducted tests on them. The entire RMC hostel area is under high alert and students became panic with the reporting of Covid-19 cases.

According to medical department officials, from April 30 onwards corona cases are being registered, particularly in RMC.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Meenakshi told 'The Hans India' that two medicos from Rangaraya Medical College were tested Covid positive and necessary steps are being taken to prevent further spread in the surrounding areas. She said that 15 students with primary contacts were tested and samples have been sent to Government General Hospital. She directed the authorities that the rest of the students should also be tested. However, she stated that fourth wave has not yet entered Kakinada district. She further said that basing on the reports she would take necessary action.

The DMHO said that necessary steps and precautions are being taken and assured that nobody needs to worry about it. She said that health assistants are monitoring the situation and the entire area is sanitised. She advised the people to follow the Covid norms. However, Dr Meenakshi has ruled out the possibility of a fourth wave so far. She said that they are taking necessary steps to curb the spread of Covid. So far, 50 students have been tested and the samples of swab have been sent to GGH, Kakinada. She said that they are waiting for the report. She asked people not to get panicky. No Covid-19 cases are reported in Konaseema and East Godavari district.