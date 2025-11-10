Skating enthusiasts take part in Vande Mataram rally

Kurnool: Marking the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song “Vande Mataram,” skating enthusiasts in Kurnool city took part in a spirited rally on Sunday morning, showcasing their love for the nation.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, Vande Mataram served as a powerful source of inspiration during India’s freedom struggle. Commemorating this historic milestone, the Kurnool District Roller Skating Association organized the event under the directions of the Andhra Pradesh Roller Skating Association and in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday..

The rally began at the Kurnool Sports Authority Stadium and continued up to the historic Konda Reddy Fort. Skaters, waving the national flag and chanting “Vande Mataram,” spread a strong message of unity and patriotism. Residents of the city enthusiastically welcomed the participants as they passed through various streets. Young skaters from different schools displayed their skills with zeal, turning the event into a vibrant celebration of national pride.

Speaking on the occasion, District Skating Association secretary Abu Bakar said, “Vande Mataram embodies the very soul of India. The youth must imbibe its spirit and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.” He was joined by Kurnool District Skating Association CEO P. Sunil Kumar, members Shirish Babu, Veeresh, Narayana, Hanumanthu, and several others who contributed to the successful conduct of the rally.

Parents of the young skaters expressed pride in seeing their children participate in such a patriotic event. The organizers said similar programs would continue to be held to promote not only skating as a sport but also values of patriotism, discipline, and social responsibility. The rally concluded with resounding chants of “Vande Mataram,” echoing through the streets of Kurnool, spreading the message of national unity and pride.