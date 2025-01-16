Skill Development Corporation Case: SC dismisses plea to cancel bail to Naidu

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu got relief in Skill Development Corporation case as the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by the previous government seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Chandrababu.

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Bela Trivedi dismissed the petition filed by the then YSRCP government as the government advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the court that charge sheet was already filed.

The bench observed that there is no necessity to interfere in the case as charge sheet was filed and advised Chandrababu to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

It may be recalled that the AP High Court granted bail to Chandrababu in Skill Development case in November 2023.

The Supreme Court bench objected to the filing of interlocutory petition by journalist named Tilak, questioning him over his interference in non-related issues.

The journalist filed the interlocutory petition seeking cancellation of the bail to Chandrababu Naidu. Justice Bela Trivedi expressed strong disapproval of the petition and questioned his eligibility to file the public interest litigation.

The bench also asked why a third party was involved in matters concerning the bail.

The bench warned that there would be serious consequences if this occurred again. Consequently, the interlocutory petition filed by Tilak was dismissed.