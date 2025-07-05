Skill Portal must be ready by Sept 1: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh announced that the coalition government is developing a Skill Portal to connect youth with industries, aiming to create 20 lakh jobs in the state. During a review meeting with the AP State Skill Development Corporation at his Undavalli residence, he directed officials to launch the portal by September 1.

The portal, aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s suggestions, will feature automatic resume generation, skill assessments, and job vacancy notifications to help youth enhance their skills and secure employment. Lokesh emphasized a 90-day public awareness campaign to promote the portal and instructed officials to coordinate with departments for comprehensive data collection. He also mandated quarterly job melas in every constituency and action plans to improve district employment offices. The state will be divided into clusters for targeted skill development training.Additionally, Lokesh revealed that the central government has allocated Rs. 600 crore for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under a hub-and-spoke model through a centrally sponsored scheme. Discussions also covered the OMCAP division, with suggestions to collaborate with foreign embassies to facilitate overseas employment opportunities. Key attendees included Secretary Education Kona Sasidhar, AP Skill Development Corporation MD & CEO G Ganesh Kumar, Director of Collegiate Education Narayana Bharat Gupta, Advisor for International Skilling & Mobility Seetha Sharma, and APSSDC Executive Director K Raghu.