SLR Drill rifles donated to NCC cadets
Anantapur: Under the auspices of Harish Kumar Yadav Foundation and in collaboration with MyBharat, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SLR Drill Rifles were donated to NCC cadets at RDT Judo Stadium here on Friay.
Mallareddy, Director of AF Ecology Center; Harish Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Harish Kumar Yadav Foundation; G Srinivasulu, Nehru Yuva Kendra Programme in-charge; National Youth Awardee Bisati Bharat; President’s Awardee Bisati Jeevan Kumar; SR Educational Society founder Sunkara Ramesh; vice-president of Football Association Venugopal, NCC Officer Murali Krishna; Pragathi Padham Youth Association president Jaya Maruthi and others participated. The programme commenced with the dignitaries paying floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The guests emphasised the vital role of NCC cadets in nation-building, adding that through NCC, students will develop discipline and a sense of duty toward nation. They hoped that today’s NCC cadets would emerge as defenders of the country and that these rifles would aid in shaping them into responsible and disciplined soldiers.
The dignitaries appreciated Harish Kumar Yadav Foundation for its philanthropic initiative of donating drilling rifles to support the training needs of NCC cadets. Harish Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of discipline among youth and remarked that these rifles would be instrumental in their training.
Dr Aravind, Dr Naveen Chandra, Harish Kumar Yadav Foundation treasurer Dattu, secretary Raju, other members and NCC cadets participated.