Smart ration cards launched

Rajamahendravaram: The state government has launched the distribution of smart ration cards to beneficiaries’, a move aimed at eliminating irregularities in the public distribution system. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh inaugurated the state-level programme at the Rice Millers Association Hall in Nidadavolu on Monday, personally handing over the cards to several beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Minister Durgesh explained the key features of the new cards. “These smart ration cards, which are designed to fit in a wallet like an ATM or Aadhaar card, are embedded with a QR code and the beneficiary’s photograph,” he said. He said that scanning the QR code will provide comprehensive details, including family member information, e-KYC status, ration commodity details, allocated quantities, distribution status, and depot information. The minister also announced a new “anywhere, anytime” ration facility, allowing beneficiaries to collect their ration from any depot within the state. He added that the coalition government has also upgraded the e-PoS machines used by ration dealers. Durgesh expressed his delight at launching the smart card distribution process in Nidadavolu, noting the constituency’s efficiency. He praised the local administration for making Nidadavolu the number one constituency in the state for card distribution. Out of 81,749 ration cards in the Undrajavaram, Peravali, and Nidadavolu Rural mandals, 81,026 smart cards are ready for distribution. The minister criticised the previous government for its lack of focus on the ration system and apathetic approach to distributing rice, sugar, and other commodities. “The coalition government, with the welfare of the poor at its core, is ensuring proper distribution of ration commodities in accordance with the National Food Security Act,” he stated. He further said that the government has reinstated the ration dealer system, a decision made based on public demand, by revoking the MDU (Mobile Dispensing Unit) system.

Additionally, arrangements have been made for village secretariat staff to deliver ration directly to the homes of the elderly and differently-abled. Ration shops will now be open from the 1st to the 15th of every month, giving people a more flexible window to collect their ration. “Despite the previous government leaving the treasury empty, the coalition government has fulfilled its promise by implementing the ‘Super Six’ schemes,” Durgesh asserted. Durgesh recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for being the first CM in the country to effectively utilise technology for public welfare. “CM Chandrababu Naidu has brought advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and WhatsApp Governance to the state,” he added.

Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu said that the new system uses biometric and iris recognition for the distribution of commodities after scanning the smart rice card. He pointed out that the government spends about Rs 46 per kilogram of rice, and warned beneficiaries against selling their allocated rice for others, stating that such actions are both a loss to the government and a form of deceit. He clarified that smart cards would not be cancelled even if beneficiaries do not collect their rice. Other officials, including Kovvur RDO Rani Susmitha and District Civil Supplies Officer V Parvathi, also spoke at the event.