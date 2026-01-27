Social justice represents true spirit of Constitution

Vijayawada: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Library here on Monday. The programme was conducted under the leadership of Library Committee president Donepudi Shankar, who unfurled the national flag. Students and members took a pledge to uphold the secular and democratic values of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Donepudi Shankar described the Constitution of India as a sacred document for every citizen. He emphasised the constitutional ideals envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar must be preserved and practiced by all. Committee general secretary CA Gaddam Satyanarayana, honorary president Dogiparti Shankara Rao, treasurer Velagapudi Venkateswara Rao, assistant secretary Kagitala Rajasekhar, and Pilla Nataraj also addressed the gathering.

7th Additional District Judge Bandela Abraham presented prizes to the winners of the essay competition conducted on the theme “Social Justice – The Spirit of the Constitution.”

In the competition, Kumari S Netra, an Intermediate student of Bhavishya College, secured the first prize and received a cash award of Rs 10,000.

The second prize of Rs 7,000 was won by B Stanley Sebastian of Siddhartha Arts College, while P Devi Krishnapriya from AM College secured the third prize with a cash award of Rs 5,000. Special prizes were awarded to six students from KBN, Sarada Junior College, Sri Chaitanya, and Bhavishya College. A total of 178 participating students were presented with certificates of appreciation and books containing the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

Markapur joint collector Puli Srinivasulu unfurling the tricolour in Markapur on Monday