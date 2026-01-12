soft tennis ball tourney concludes

Anantapur: The Season 5 Soft Tennis Ball Tournament held at Gutti Railway Stadium was successfully concluded with five teams participating.

Teams that took part are Royal Warriors, 11 Buddies, Fire birds, dragons and Black Panthers.

The tournament was played for three days. The final match was played on the Sunday. Each team played 8 matches and the whole tournament was very exciting. Royal Warriors and Firebirds reached the finals.

Royal Warriors won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored a whopping 167 runs in the allotted 8 overs. Naghi scored 108 off just 27 balls with a brilliant performance He did and scored a century.

Prasad also contributed well to the team by scoring 29 runs off 11 balls. The Firebirds faced a huge target — 167 off 48 balls to chase down. After starting to bat, Firebirds were bowled out for 80 runs in 8 overs.

Jai Gowda district president Bandari Laxman Goud and I News reporter Srinivasa Babu were the chief guests of the program.

Prizes were awarded by hand. Executives Maheshwar (coach), (coach), Raghavendra successfully organized this tournament.